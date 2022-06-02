BRASHER FALLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A recently reported scam is targeting families with school-aged children in the North Country.

The Brasher Falls Central School District issued a message during the final days of May alerting families that scammers may be trying to steal students’ personal information in the area.

According to the District, an incident took place in a nearby district where scammers sent a paper document that stated that a student’s personal information had been released from a software program used by the New York City School District.

The letter said it was from the New York City Department of Education, but had a California address.

As the family that received this letter had recently moved from the New York City area, they became nervous and followed directions on the document.

Reports confirmed that once the family connected to the website, the student’s actual information was stolen by cybercriminals and their home computer was corrupted by unwanted software programs. The family also used the student’s new school email address, which further put the school at risk.

The Brasher Falls Central School District released the following statement in response to prepare and alert families in the event they have received similar letters: