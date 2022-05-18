OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Residents in the City of Ogdensburg are being warned of a new scam circulating the area.

According to Ogdensburg city officials, a resident recently reported that they received a telephone call from an individual posing as an Ogdensburg representative.

The caller advised the resident that they had been approved for an ARPA Phase 3 Individual Assistance Program grant and needed to “press 1 to accept it.” However, when the resident pressed 1, they were asked to provide their bank account information so grant money could be directly deposited into their account.

However, city official officials confirmed that these calls are not affiliated with the ARPA Phase 3 Individual Assistance program.

Applicants for this program will instead be contacted by Ogdensburg city staff by email, regular mail or by phone. Calls from the City will originate from 316-393-6100 and will be identified as the same on caller ID.

Ogdensburg officials added that they will not be making awards through direct deposit and will not request bank account information.