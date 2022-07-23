SANDY CREEK, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Schenectady man has died from an apparent accidental drowning, according to New York State Police.

Police responded to a report of a drowning in Lake Ontario on July 22 around 1 p.m. in the Town of Sandy Creek. The body of 65-year-old George D. Vitetta was recovered from the lake.

State Police were assisted by:

Oswego County Fire Coordinator’s Office

Sandy Creek Fire Department

Ringgold Fire Department

Phoenix Fire Department

Minetto Fire Department

Oswego County Mobile Cascade Unit

Oswego County Sheriff’s Department

Oswego County Dive Team

New York State Park Police

Northern Oswego County Ambulance

Jefferson County STAR Unit

United States Coast Guard

Ft. Drum Aviation

No further information is provided at this time.