SANDY CREEK, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Schenectady man has died from an apparent accidental drowning, according to New York State Police.
Police responded to a report of a drowning in Lake Ontario on July 22 around 1 p.m. in the Town of Sandy Creek. The body of 65-year-old George D. Vitetta was recovered from the lake.
State Police were assisted by:
- Oswego County Fire Coordinator’s Office
- Sandy Creek Fire Department
- Ringgold Fire Department
- Phoenix Fire Department
- Minetto Fire Department
- Oswego County Mobile Cascade Unit
- Oswego County Sheriff’s Department
- Oswego County Dive Team
- New York State Park Police
- Northern Oswego County Ambulance
- Jefferson County STAR Unit
- United States Coast Guard
- Ft. Drum Aviation
No further information is provided at this time.