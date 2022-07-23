SANDY CREEK, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Schenectady man has died from an apparent accidental drowning, according to New York State Police.

Police responded to a report of a drowning in Lake Ontario on July 22 around 1 p.m. in the Town of Sandy Creek. The body of 65-year-old George D. Vitetta was recovered from the lake.

State Police were assisted by:

  • Oswego County Fire Coordinator’s Office
  • Sandy Creek Fire Department
  • Ringgold Fire Department
  • Phoenix Fire Department
  • Minetto Fire Department
  • Oswego County Mobile Cascade Unit
  • Oswego County Sheriff’s Department
  • Oswego County Dive Team
  • New York State Park Police
  • Northern Oswego County Ambulance
  • Jefferson County STAR Unit
  • United States Coast Guard
  • Ft. Drum Aviation

No further information is provided at this time.