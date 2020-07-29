‘Schitt’s Creek’ nominated for Emmy, coming to North Country CW this fall

FILE – This Sept. 18, 2016 file photo shows the main stage during the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. There will be no host at the ceremony honoring TV’s best next month. Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier said Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, that going host-less allows more time to salute departing shows, including “Game of Thrones.” (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

(WWTI) — The nominations for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday.

Some ABC fan favorites are among the nominations, including “Black-ish” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” along with “Schitt’s Creek” which will be joining the North Country CW’s lineup this fall.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the 2020 Emmys. He has hosted twice before, in 2012 and 2016. The 2020 Emmy Awards will air live on September 20 at 8 p.m. on ABC50.

Check out the list of nominees:

Lead actor in a comedy series

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Lead actress in a comedy series

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”

Variety talk series

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Lead actor in a drama series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”

Lead actress in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Competition program

“The Masked Singer”

“Nailed It!”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Drama series

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Killing Eve”

“The Mandalorian”

“Ozark”

“Stranger Things”

“Succession”

Lead actor in limited series or movie

Jeremy Irons, “Watchmen”

Hugh Jackman, “Bad Education”

Paul Mescal, “Normal People”

Jeremy Pope, “Hollywood”

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

Lead actress in a limited series or movie

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”

Regina King, “Watchmen”

Octavia Spencer, “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker”

Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere”

Limited series

“Little Fires Everywhere”

“Mrs. America”

“Unbelievable”

“Unorthodox”

“Watchmen”

Comedy series

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Dead to Me”

“The Good Place”

“Insecure”

“The Kominsky Method”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Supporting actress in a drama series

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”

Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Supporting actor in a drama series

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kiernan Culkin, “Succession”

Mark Duplas, “The Morning Show”

Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld”

Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

D’Arcy Carden, “The Good Place”

Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”

Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Yvonne Orji, “Insecure”

Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Mahershala Ali, “Ramy”

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Andre Braugher, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Sterling K. Brown, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

William Jackson Harper, “The Good Place”

Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

Supporting actor in limited series or movie

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Watchmen”

Jovan Adepo, “Watchmen”

Louis Gossett Jr., “Watchmen”

Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend”

Dylan McDermott, “Hollywood”

Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”

Supporting actress in limited series or movie

Uzo Aduba, “Mrs. America”

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”

Margo Martindale, “Mrs. America”

Jean Smart, “Watchmen”

Holland Taylor, “Hollywood”

Tracey Ullman, “Mrs. America”

Television movie

”American Son”

”Bad Education”

”Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones”

”El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”

”Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend”

