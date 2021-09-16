Schools in Jefferson, Lewis counties encouraged to apply for Safe Schools Endeavor grants

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — All schools in Jefferson and Lewis counties, public and private, are eligible to seek Safe Schools Endeavor grants. The deadline to submit applications for funding is November 5.

In partnership with the Northern New York Community Foundation, the Safe Schools Endeavor provides funding for projects, programs and initiatives that seek to strengthen school safety and improve student and campus culture. Applications must be completed through the Northern New York Community Foundation’s online Grant Lifecycle Manager. The Safe Schools Endeavor stresses awareness, empowerment and action within school communities. Grant proposals will be evaluated based upon the degree to which they embody such desired outcomes. A scoring rubric is available online.

Although any amount can be requested, typical grants will fall in the range of $1,000 to $2,500. All projects and programs must begin or occur in the 2021-2022 school year and be supported by the respective school district. Funding for reimbursement of expenses for programs or projects that have already occurred will not be considered.

Applications for funding can be submitted by students, teachers, faculty, staff and parents. Student-led proposals and those involving close collaboration with students may receive additional weight as funding is considered. Proposals can include student or parent programming, equipment, faculty and staff training, or anything that applicants believe would enhance the overall safety of the school and its members. Grant awards will be determined in December and applicants will be notified of a decision in January.

Since 2018, nearly $46,000 in grant funding has been awarded to 15 schools in Jefferson and Lewis counties. This has included projects to enhance security systems, implement art programs, purchase safety equipment and additional student resource programs. Grants are made possible by generous gifts from individuals and businesses in both counties.

Jeff-Lewis BOCES Superintendent Stephen Todd, who serves on the Safe Schools Endeavor Committee,

has called the endeavor a “game-changer” because “it’s all about empowerment.”

In 2018 and 2019, 26 projects were awarded grant funding totaling $45,698. Schools and projects receiving

support have included: