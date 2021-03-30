Schumer, Gillibrand announce over $1.1M in federal grants for Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — United States Senator Charles Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced over $3.7 million in federal block grants for seven New York Tribal communities, including the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe.

This funding was awarded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Indian Housing Block Grants Program, authorized in the American Rescue Plan. According to Senator Schumer, this will go towards developing new affordable housing projects and improving existing units.

Specific funding amounts for tribal communities across New York State are listed below:

TRIBE CITY AMOUNT RECEIVED Cayuga Nation Seneca Falls $186,448 Oneida Indian Nation of New York Verona $512,804 Seneca Nation of New York Irving $1,745,554 Shinnecock Indian Nation Southampton $67,575 St. Regis Mohawk Tribe Akwesasne $1,119,851 Tonawanda Band of Seneca Basom $35,007 Tuscarora Nation Lewiston $35,007

Senator Schumer commented on the recent funding.

“Let me make this clear: safe housing, especially during a pandemic is a right,” said Senator Schumer. “This federal investment gets us closer to our goal of ensuring that every New Yorker has a safe place to call home, including our neighbors in New York’s tribal communities. I have long believed in the importance of directing resources to historically disadvantaged communities, and that need is even more pronounced in this crisis which has done so much to worsen those inequities.”

Senator Gillibrand added, “the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic crisis have exacerbated housing insecurity across New York, especially in underserved communities. This funding will help ensure that New York’s tribal communities have access to stable, safe, and affordable housing. No one should ever have to question whether they’ll have a safe place to sleep at night during the pandemic and beyond.”

This funding was announced by on March 29, 2021.