Schumer, Gillibrand: ‘As mail slows, Upstate NY Small businesses lose customers and profits’

NEW YORK (WWTI) — United States Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand are urging the reversal of operational changes to the U.S. Postal Service.

The two Senators have stated that operational changes made under the USPS are impacting vulnerable populations including veterans and the elderly. Additionally, new policies are impacting small businesses that exist remotely.

“Upstate New York’s small businesses have been hard-hit by the pandemic and Postmaster DeJoy’s backwards policies, resulting in issues and delays with shipping and delivery, are making it even harder for them to stay afloat. New York’s small businesses continue to lose customers and precious income, while being forced to consider higher cost shipping options because of the changes to USPS policy and operations.” Senator Charles Schumer

“Postmaster General DeJoy has made harmful changes that are jeopardizing small businesses’ ability to serve their customers and retain jobs. Small businesses keep upstate New York’s economy turning but now they are facing lost customers, increased costs, and postal service operations hampered by bad policies. These disruptions have placed an additional burden on those hardest hit by the pandemic and economic crises and they must be reversed.” Senator Kirsten Gillibrand

Additionally, the two claimed that those businesses that rely on online sales and use platforms such as ebay and etsy are receiving more customer complaints and claim some are losing customers.

Senators Schumer and Gillibrand alongside 23 other Senators addressed a letter to Postmaster DeJoy and asked the following questions:

Did you conduct any formal analysis pertaining specifically to small businesses before making the recent changes to Postal Service operations, as outlined in our August 17, 2020 letter? If so, please provide the analysis. If not, please explain why.

Did you consult with the Small Business Administration or any other stakeholders representing small businesses prior to these recent changes? If so, please list and describe any such discussions. If you did not engage in such discussions, please explain why.

What steps, if any, is the Postal Service currently taking to track and analyze the impact of recent changes on small businesses, including the impact on delivery times and small businesses’ utilization of services provided by the Postal Service? Please provide the information you have gathered thus far and if you are not tracking this information, please explain why.

In your August 18, 2020 statement, you stated that you were “suspending these initiatives until after the election is concluded.” However, this statement did not clarify which specific initiatives you intended to suspend. Please provide a list of any changes you have instituted at the Postal Service during your tenure, the status of each change, and whether each change will be suspended until after the election.

