Schumer issues statement in support of increased enforcements against Canada to follow dairy trade commitments

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Senator Majority Leader Charles Schumer issued a statement in support of the U.S. Trade Representative increasing enforcement actions against Canada.
Specifically, United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai is now seeking to pursue additional enforcement actions with Canada over their tariff-rate quota allocations.
Senator Schumer stated that these allocations “run counter” to Canada’s commitments in the U.S.-Mexico- Canada agreement, ultimately impacting dairy farmers in Upstate New York.
Schumer’s statement reads:
“Our hard-working dairy farmers have been squeezed by the double whammy of the COVID crisis and by Canada’s failure to provide U.S. dairy producers with fair market access, as agreed to under USMCA. I am pleased with today’s announcement that the U.S. has established a dispute settlement panel with Canada under USMCA over their tariff-rate quota allocations. This is a necessary step to ensuing that the Upstate New York dairy industry fully benefits from the USMCA provisions intended to expand market access opportunities. We must continue to hold Canada accountable and ensure fair and equal trading practices to help New York’s dairy farmers milk profits that will help them recover from the huge losses during the pandemic.”