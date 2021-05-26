Schumer issues statement in support of increased enforcements against Canada to follow dairy trade commitments

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Senator Majority Leader Charles Schumer issued a statement in support of the U.S. Trade Representative increasing enforcement actions against Canada.

Specifically, United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai is now seeking to pursue additional enforcement actions with Canada over their tariff-rate quota allocations.

Senator Schumer stated that these allocations “run counter” to Canada’s commitments in the U.S.-Mexico- Canada agreement, ultimately impacting dairy farmers in Upstate New York.

Schumer’s statement reads: