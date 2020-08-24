Schumer pushes new ‘Election Mail Report’ submitted to congress in two week

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Senator Charles Schumer demanded on August 23 that the Chairman of the USPS Board of Governors new Election Mail Committee submit report within two weeks.

According to the USPS Board of Governors, the Election Mail Committee will oversee the United States Postal Service’s support of the mail-in voting process.

The committee will be chaired by Governor Lee Moak, appointed by Senator Schumer. Moak will be joined on the committee by Governor Ron Bloom and Governor John Barger.

“In the past several days, Postmaster DeJoy has had to walk back some of his efforts to undermine and dismantle the post office ahead of the November election, but today we are here to say: actions speak louder than words and that those actions will come from sharp oversight,” said U.S. Senator Charles Schumer. “There will be no rubber stamp on the postmaster’s talking points, because, quite frankly, he has lost credibility in Congress and with the American people.”

Schumer also announced he has spoken with Governor Moak on his request for a report. Schumer says Governor Moak will heed his request for the report and deliver it in two weeks.

