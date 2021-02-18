Schumer pushes President Biden to cancel up to $50K in student debt

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Democratic members of the United States Senate are urging President Joe Biden to cancel student debt collection.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts issued a statement on Wednesday regarding student debt collections.
It read:
“Presidents Obama and Trump used their executive authority to cancel student loan debt. The Biden administration has said it is reviewing options for cancelling up to $50,000 in student debt by executive action, and we are confident they will agree with the standards Obama and Trump used as well as leading legal experts who have concluded that the administration has broad authority to immediately deliver much-needed relief to millions of Americans. An ocean of student loan debt is holding back 43 million borrowers and disproportionately weighing down Black and Brown Americans. Cancelling $50,000 in federal student loan debt will help close the racial wealth gap, benefit the 40% of borrowers who do not have a college degree, and help stimulate the economy. It’s time to act. We will keep fighting.”Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)