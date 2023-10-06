WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Sci-Tech Center in Watertown invites the public to view the partial solar eclipse that will be visible in Watertown on Saturday, October 14. There is no cost to participate.

The center will set up viewing equipment at Thompson Park, in the lawn at the South side of the large parking lot between the Zoo and the Pool.

The vewing will begin as the moon begins to obscure the Sun at 12:04 p.m, and continue until it clears the sun at 2:26 p.m. The peak of this event will be at 1:15pm, when 22% of the Sun will be covered. The times are exact for Watertown only, and vary depending upon distance from Thompson Park.

The center will provide safe solar eclipse viewing glasses for free while supplies last. The event may not as dramatic as a total eclipse, such as the one we will observe next April. However, a partial eclipse is still interesting as the moon covers part of the sun’s face.

In the event of overcast skies, the viewing event be will canceled, and a message to that effect will be placed on the Sci-Tech astronomy phone line at (315) 788-2738.