WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The North Country has a new State Assemblyman.

Republican Scott Gray has been named the winner in the 116th State Assembly District Race, according to unofficial results from the New York State Board of Elections.

Gray first announced his campaign to run for Assembly in February 2022. He previously served as the Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chairman for six years.

His campaign for Assembly focused on supporting first responders, protecting second amendment rights, local education and lowering taxes in the 116th district.

The 116th District, otherwise known as the “River District,” stretches from Henderson in Jefferson County, along the St. Lawrence River to Massena in St. Lawrence County. It currently serves a population of roughly 134,000 residents.

Gray faced Conservative Susan Duffy in the 2022 General Election after previously facing Duffy during the Republican Primary Election last June.

Unofficial data said that 42,180 votes were cast in this race. Gray took 58.84% of the votes and Duffy had 24.67%.