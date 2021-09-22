‘Sea of red: West Genesee shows support for Carthage football player Tyler Christman

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WWTI) — School districts and communities across the state are showing support for Carthage football player Tyler Christman who died following an accident at a game on September 18.

Christman, 14, was competing with his team against West Genesee High School when he was hit on the field. The young football player was reported to have “dropped instantly,” and then was rushed to the hospital where he received emergency care for brain swelling and bleeding.

After four days of fighting for his life, Tyler’s aunt Faith Parks said that he died at Upstate University Hospital. His final moments included a ‘hero walk,’ a ceremonial event to honor a patient before an organ donation.

Since Tyler’s accident, there has been an outpouring of support from school districts, community members and businesses. All week, many have been wearing red and using the hashtag #TylerStrong. This included the West Genesee Central School District.

We have an amazing school community that came together when people needed it most! Thank you for the support you have shown! Stay strong! #TylerStrong@WestGeneseeCSD @GeneseeWest pic.twitter.com/WFwsPjfUFM — West Genny Athletics (@WGAthletics) September 22, 2021

West Genesse Superintendent David Bills also shared a message following the passing of Tyler Christman.

The West Genesee CSD schools and community have a heavy heart with the news of Tyler Christman’s passing. Our thoughts are of his family and the entire Carthage community during this difficult time. Included in my prayers are all of those so positively impacted by Tyler and hurting from this loss. David C. Bills, Superintendent of Schools, West Genesee Central School District

Additionally, following his passing on September 21, the Evans Mills Raceway Park held a candlelit vigil for Tyler. The raceway is located under 15 miles from Carthage and is where Tyler spent the majority of his summer months racing. The live stream of the vigil can be watched in the player below.