POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – SeaComm Federal Credit Union made a $100,000 donation to the Great Care, Right Here Fundraising Campaign to support the construction of the St. Lawrence Health (SLH) Regional Care Pavilion at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

The campaign’s goal is to raise funds from government sources, individuals, private foundations, and vendors to help support the construction of the Regional Care Pavilion, and advance workforce development through education at the very heart of our organization.

Our $100,000 pledged gift to the St. Lawrence Health Foundation is a concrete way to show our commitment to the community by assisting St. Lawrence Health in meeting its mission and its hospital construction expansion. SeaComm President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Wilson

The fundraising effort is in the early stages and the Campaign Kickoff Gala event to start the public phase will be on Thursday, November 2 at The Stables at Windy Point in Potsdam.

To make a donation to the campaign, contact SLH Foundation Director April Grant at 315-261-5418.