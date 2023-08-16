MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) – SeaComm Credit Union has made a large donation to help make repairs to Massena Veterans Memorial Park.

SeaComm President and CEO Scott Wilson gave Massena Mayor Gregory Paquin and American Legion Post 79 a check for $50,000 to help support repairs to the park, which is located on Andrews Street.

We are very pleased to support the extensive repairs that are needed for the Massena Veterans Memorial Park. Scott A. Wilson, SeaComm President & Chief Executive Officer.

Repairs to the park will start in the fall and will help the community honor veterans for years to come.