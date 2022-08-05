WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The search has ended for 68-year-old Peter Washer, a man reported missing in Watertown.

According to a press release from the City of Watertown Police Department, Washer and his vehicle were located on the afternoon of August 4.

Washer’s condition was not provided. ABC50 will update this story if further information is provided by police.

———————

Original Story:

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 68-year-old man.

According to the department, 68-year-old Peter B. Washer from Watertown was last seen on August 1 in the city. Police stated that he was operating a gray 2015 Honda CRV Ex with New York license plate BAJ4896.

Washer’s family described him as a white male who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 200 pounds, and balding. They also stated that he was wearing a white “Life is Good” t-shirt, gray shorts, and tan slip-on sneakers.

Anyone with information about Washer or his whereabouts should call the police department at 315-786-2601.