AKWESASNE (WWTI) — Seasonal Road Weight Restrictions are now in effect in Akwesasne.

These restrictions are enforced by the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe and limit the weight of vehicles traveling on local roads throughout the spring.

Until May 15, single-axle vehicles can weigh a maximum of six tons, tandem axle vehicles can weigh up to ten tons and multiple axles are limited to 24 tons.

According to the SRMT, these restrictions help minimize damage on local roads, which helps avoid damage to personal vehicles.

Signs will be posted along Akwesasne’s roadways alerting drivers of the seasonal weight restrictions.

For more information contact the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Compliance Department at 518-358-2273