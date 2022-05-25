HENDERSON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Department of Environmental Conservation is limiting vehicle access at the Black Pond Wildlife Management Area in Jefferson County.

Beginning May 27, the DEC will close the gate to the interior parking lot at the Black Pond WMA. This gate will remain closed through Labor Day.

The Black Pond WMA is considered a complex natural wetland as it consists of dune, open water, emergent marsh and wooded swamp. This area is designated as a significant coastal fish and wildlife habitat.

According to the DEC, this gate is closed every year to protect the Wildlife Management Unit.

While the gate is closed this season, visitors will be able to walk from the outer parking lot area to the boardwalk. However, the portion of the boardwalk that leads to Lake Ontario will remain closed.

Visitors wil documented access limitations can still apply for and obtain a CP-3 permit through the Motorized Access Program for People with Disabilities to allow vehicle use in the interior parking lot.