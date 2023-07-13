WATERTOWN (WWTI) – The Great Lakes Seaway Development Corporation reminded the public on Thursday, July 13 that government property surrounding and including GLS lock facilities and the shipping canal in Massena is closed to the public.

GLS said the property around the lock facilities is not for outdoor recreational use such as swimming, fishing, camping, and hunting. There will additional signs put up in the next few weeks provide better visibility for residents and visitors traveling in the area.

Anyone wishing to view ships going through the Eisenhower Lock can use North Overlook Parking Lot on 190B Barnhart Island Road in Massena.

The Seaway authorities also remind the public of the numerous recreational areas St. Lawrence, Grasse River, and the Raquette rivers.

St. Lawrence River – www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/29956.html

Grasse River – www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/49285.html

Raquette River – www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/55789.html

The shipping season on the Seaway runs from mid-March through December depending on ice levels and the weather.