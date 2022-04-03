WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Employees from the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation were honored at the 54th Annual Department of Transportation Secretary’s Awards Ceremony.

The event was held virtually and featured U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg recognizing individuals and teams across DOT who exceeded expectations. Specifically, he announced that the GLS’s team of its employees received a Transportation Safety Award.

Additionally, the Human Resources Specialist in the GLS’s Massena, NY office Christina Jacot, was presented the Secretary’s Excellence Award. The purpose of the award is to recognize employees who have achieved outstanding performance in all aspects of their work and deserve special commendation. Jacot specifically received the designation for her performance in the functioning of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Human Resources Department.

GLS Deputy Administrator Craig H. Middlebrook said the corporation was honored to be recognized for its hard work.

“We are all proud of the accomplishments of these GLS employees and pleased that the Department of Transportation is recognizing their superior performance,” Middlebrook said. “The GLS’s workforce is comprised of professional and dedicated civil servants and these Secretarial awards recognizing their exceptional achievements, in both routine and emergency situations, are well-deserved.”

Dozens of other employees were recognized at the ceremony for the effort through the seaway. The full list of employees who were recognized for their accomplishments can be found on the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway website.