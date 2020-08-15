Seaway Lanes sees major improvements in preparation to reopen Friday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Bowling lanes will turn on their lights once again in the North Country this week.

Seaway Lanes in Watertown in preparing to reopen to the public following Governor Andrew Cuomo’s announcement on August 15 allowing bowling alleys to reopen at half- capacity starting August 17. However, Seaway plans to reopen Friday, August 21.

Current state guidance states that Seaway Lanes must operate at 50% capacity, while keeping every other lane closed. They must also abide by state guidance for food and beverage services.

However, the bowling alley has seen major improvement, preparing for the day customers could be welcomed back.

The local bowling alley closed its doors five months ago, but did not stop working. Seaway Lanes Owner Steve Miller stated that since their closure to the public, the alley kept its employees working to update the facility.

Since March, employees have been working to conduct deep cleanings of the entire facility, including a high-temperature steaming of all carpets, refinished countertops and installed a new air circulation system.

“We take this very seriously, VERY seriously,” said Miller. “We want to be able to open again. But we want to make sure our customers and staff feel safe when they walk through our doors.”

Safety being the most essential factor to Miller. Seaway Lanes purchased proper PPE for all staff and workers back in March, and a specialized hospital-grade cleaner to use throughout the building.

Guests can anticipate hand sanitizing stations, a fully-updated automatic pin system, and open bowling specials.

Seaways Lanes in Watertown will reopen Friday, August 21 from 6 p.m. to Midnight, and will be open Friday and Saturday 6 p.m. to Midnight until Labor Day.

