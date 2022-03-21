OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local organizations are working to provide support as substance abuse continues to rage across the North Country.

Especially across Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, all of which have seen increases in Substance Use Disorder and overdoses since the start of 2022.

The Seaway Valley Prevention Council’s Recovery Center, located in Ogdensburg is one of the organizations providing community education and engagement regarding substance abuse topics and prevention.

“The Recovery Center, we built in 2019, and it’s kind of like that phrase from Field of Dreams, you know, ‘if you build it, they will come,'” Center Program Manager Bill Doyle expressed. “And that’s kind of what we were hoping for, and we did. People are actively using our services every day.”

Additional programs include peer and family support services, harm-reduction services, professional development, drug-free schools and extended school day services, tobacco-free campaigns and more.

Regarding substance use disorder, Doyle said that the Center is seeing an increased number of overdoses in and around St. Lawrence County. However, it does not pertain to one specific drug, Doyle said it’s very commonly a combination of many.

“A lot of individuals are having, you know, what they feel is cocaine or crack cocaine, or maybe even methamphetamine. But that’s also mixed and combined with fentanyl. But it’s not pharmaceutical-grade fentanyl,” he warned. “It’s fentanyl that somebody is producing in their garage and who doesn’t really know what they’re doing and it’s incredibly strong.”

“It’s going to result in an overdose nine times outta ten, unfortunately. So we’re seeing a big increase in that specifically since the beginning of the year,” Doyle added.

One of the main ways the Valley Recovery Center is helping to stop the rising overdoses trends is through their harm reduction programs, which focus on the safety of individuals versus rehabilitation. Through this program, the Center offers clean equipment such as needles, syringes or pipes, as well as disposal of materials.

When an individual is ready to seek help, the Center offers Recovery Support Services, which focuses on the present and future, goal setting and reminding individuals that they are not alone.

And keeping this mindset, the Center strongly emphasizes friends and families to provide support to those combatting Substance Use Disorder and be there for them even on the darkest of days.

“Just be a kind compassionate ear, I think is the most important thing to remember,” Doyle urged. “Not everyone is ready to start that journey on, on changing their life. So having that compassion and that understanding for the individual and when the time comes and they are ready.”

For those who are ready to seek services, below is a list of resources in the North Country: