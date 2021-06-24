Seaway Visitors’ Center at Massena’s Eisenhower Lock opening July 2

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A visitors’ center along the St. Lawrence Seaway will open for the first time in over a year next week.

The Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation has announced that the Dwight D. Eisenhower Visitors’ Center, located at the U.S. Eisenhower Lock in Massena, New York, will open to the public on July 2, 2021.

The Seaway Visitors’ Center at the Eisenhower Lock features a observation deck where commercial vessels can be viewed as they transit the lock and raises and lowers the ships more than 40 feet.

THe Centers’ exterior grounds and observation deck will be open, while the main indoor building facilitt will remain closed except for elderly visitors and persons unable to wlak the steps to the observation deck.

Additionally, safety precautions will remain in place including strict enforcement of social distancing, mask wearing if unvaccinated, temperature checks and any other COVID-19 protocols for Federal facilities.

The Visitors’ Center will remain open daily, including weekends through Labor Day, September 6, 2021.

The Dwight D. Eisenhower Visitors’ Center is located off Route 37 in Massena, New York,