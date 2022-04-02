AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The second COVID-19 vaccine booster is now available for Tribal members to receive.

Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Health Services and Indian Health Services announced on April 1 that the second booster shot is available to those who believe it would benefit their health. According to the health departments, the FDA has authorized a second COVID-19 vaccine booster dose of either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

The second dose is available to individuals who are 50-years-old or older, 12-years-old or older who received the Pitzer vaccine and individuals 18-years-old or older who received the Moderna vaccine. It will also be available to adults who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson Janssen COVID-19 vaccine.

However, all individuals must have received their first shot at least four months before receiving their second booster dose. Those 50 years old and older or those 12 and older who are immunocompromised are being encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity.

Those who are interested in receiving their second booster shot are encouraged to schedule their appointment with Health Services by calling 518-358-3142. Health Services also reminded members that walk-ins are welcome on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.