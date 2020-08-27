‘Second Chance,’ free smile makeover open to Watertown area residents

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Area residents are eligible for a “life-changing” procedure.

The “Second Chance” program, run by Upstate Oral Surgery and Dental Implants Doctor Logan Curtis, will aim to give residents who suffer from poor oral health an opportunity to receive a free brand-new set of teeth.

According to Dr. Curtis, this will not only physically transform a patient, but will help restore confidence and quality of life they may have been lacking due to their broken or decayed teeth.

This newly launched program is a spin off of the 2019 program “Smiles for Soldiers.” The program provided a new set of teeth for a local veteran who suffered from depression and severe PTSD, after returning from Iraq and Afghanistan.

Applications were opened on August 27 and be accepted through September 24. All residents throughout the Watertown region are eligible.

Upstate Oral Surgery & Dental Implants will be teaming up with BonaDent Dental Laboratories and BioHorizons to provide the All-on-4Ⓡ treatment.

