Second day with no new COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – No new cases of COVID-19 were reported for Jefferson County today. There have been 185 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:
- 12,258 total tests
- 12,073 negative results
- 185 positive results
- 158 individuals recovered
- 64 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 730 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 25 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 2 individuals hospitalized
The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.
A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.
Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.
