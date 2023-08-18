CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – A second horse in St. Lawrence County was revealed to have EEE of Eastern Equine Encephalitis on Friday, August 18.

This horse was located in the Brasher Falls area according to St. Lawrence County Public Health. A horse in Moira in Franklin County also tested positive for EEE on Wednesday, August 16.

The EEE virus is transmitted by mosquitoes and can infect people, horses and other mammals, some birds, reptiles and amphibians. The virus is rare, but can cause inflammation of the brain, also known as encephalitis.

There are usually 5-10 cases of EEE reported in the United States per year. New York State has experienced eight of these cases from 2003 until 2022. Eight of these cases were in Oswego and Onondaga counties.

The virus can cause various symptoms, such as fever, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, behavioral changes, drowsiness, or coma. If you’re under 15 or over 50, you’re more likely to develop a severe form of EEE.

Here are some tips to avoid mosquito bug bites:

Emptying any sources of water on the property, such as tires, kiddie pools, ceramic pots, watering cans and wheelbarrows.

Changing the water in birdbaths and animal troughs at least twice a week.

Cleaning and chlorinating swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs.

Using insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus according to package instructions.

If possible, covering skin with long sleeves, pants, and socks when outdoors during active mosquito season, especially at dusk and dawn which is the peak mosquito biting time.

Repairing or replacing all window and door screens to keep mosquitoes outside.

Clearing roof gutters, removing leaf debris from yards and gardens, and cleaning vegetation and debris from the edge of ponds.

The best way to protect yourself against EEE is protect yourself against mosquito bites. This is more likely to happen from July until September. For more information on EEE, please call the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department at 315-386-2325.