Second Sackets Harbor Central School District student tests positive for coronavirus

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWTI) — Sackets Harbor Central School District is providing an update regarding COVID-19.
Sackets Harbor Central School District has announced that a second student in the District has tested positive for the coronavirus. This report was following a confirmation from Jefferson County Public Health on November 8, 2020.
Following this announcement, Sackets Harbor Superintendent Jennifer Gaffney announced the extra cleaning and disinfecting took place in the building on November 6, 2020 as the school temporarily switched to remote learning.
However, Superintendent Gaffney stated that all parents and guardians of students in grade seven through twelve should be prepared for a possible switch to remote instruction.
The COVID-19 case reported on November 8 was the second case confirmed within the Sackets Harbor Central School District, the first was reported on November 5, 2020.
