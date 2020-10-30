Second staff member tests positive for coronavirus at Indian River Central School District

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Indian River Central School District has provided an update on COVID-19 in their community.

The Indian River Central School District has confirmed that a staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus. The notification was released on October 30 after the District was informed by Jefferson County Public Health.

According to IRDCSD, the positive case affects a staff member the Middle School.

Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier stated that the District it working with Jefferson County Department of Public Health to conduct contact tracing.

This is the fourth case of COVID-19 within the Indian River Central School District Community. The first case was reported on September 24, the second was confirmed on October 16, 2020 and third on October 28.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.