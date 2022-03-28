RAY BROOK, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have released more information involving an investigation of a suicide that occurred in St. Lawrence County last year.

According to State Police, two suspects have been arrested in Pakistan in connection to a reported suicide that occurred in Lisbon on March 3, 2021.

An investigation determined that 18-year-old Shylynn Dixon had shared nude photographs with a subject online who then attempted to blackmail her by threatening to post and then posting the photos on social media sites.

NYSP Troop B in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation determined that the Facebook account used to blackmail Dixon originated from Pakistan.

The FBI shared the case information with its legal attache in Pakistan and then shared it with law enforcement.

The first suspect was named on March 26, however, State Police issued a correction on March 28 confirming that the two suspects have been identified as Muhammed Arslan Saeed and Kamal Anwar.

Both were arrested by the FBI of Pakistan.

New York State Police were assisted in its investigation by the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York.