Section III NYSPHSAA athletics release season schedules for all sports, winter sports to begin Dec. 14

SYRACUSE, N.Y. ((WWTI) — Section III of the New York State Public High School Athletics Association has released an update regarding plans for th 2020-2021 school year.

The Section III Athletic Council of the NYSPHSAA met on November 5, 2020 to discuss plans for the 2020-2021 athletic school year.

During the meeting, the Council determined that the 2020-2021 season for Indoor Track and Field has been postponed. Additionally, all fall and winter sectional championships have been cancelled. Spring sport sectional championship dates will be released at later date.

However, the council released updated schedules for all sports for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year. The schedule is as follows:

Winter sports: December, 14, 2020 to February 28, 2021

Boys and Girls Basketball

Ice Hockey

Boys swimming and diving

Boys and girls bowling

Competitive cheerleading

Rifle

Wrestling

Boys and Girls volleyball

Skiing

Fall II sports: March 1, 2021 to April 30, 2021

Football

Boys and girls soccer

Boys and girls cross country

Boys and girls volleyball

Competitive cheerleading

Field Hockey

Girls swimming and diving

Boys golf

Gymnastics

Spring sports: April 19, 2021 to June 30, 2020

Boys lacrosse

Girls lacrosse

Baseball

Softball

Boys tennis

Boys and girls track and field

Boys and girls golf

The Council did note however that basketball, ice hockey, cheerleading, wrestling, volleyball and football still remain “high risk” sports, and additional guidance will be provider from the New York State Public High School Athletic Association and New York Governor’s Office before returning to play.

