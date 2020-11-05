Section III NYSPHSAA athletics release season schedules for all sports, winter sports to begin Dec. 14

SYRACUSE, N.Y. ((WWTI) — Section III of the New York State Public High School Athletics Association has released an update regarding plans for th 2020-2021 school year.
The Section III Athletic Council of the NYSPHSAA met on November 5, 2020 to discuss plans for the 2020-2021 athletic school year.
During the meeting, the Council determined that the 2020-2021 season for Indoor Track and Field has been postponed. Additionally, all fall and winter sectional championships have been cancelled. Spring sport sectional championship dates will be released at later date.
However, the council released updated schedules for all sports for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year. The schedule is as follows:
Winter sports: December, 14, 2020 to February 28, 2021
- Boys and Girls Basketball
- Ice Hockey
- Boys swimming and diving
- Boys and girls bowling
- Competitive cheerleading
- Rifle
- Wrestling
- Boys and Girls volleyball
- Skiing
Fall II sports: March 1, 2021 to April 30, 2021
- Football
- Boys and girls soccer
- Boys and girls cross country
- Boys and girls volleyball
- Competitive cheerleading
- Field Hockey
- Girls swimming and diving
- Boys golf
- Gymnastics
Spring sports: April 19, 2021 to June 30, 2020
- Boys lacrosse
- Girls lacrosse
- Baseball
- Softball
- Boys tennis
- Boys and girls track and field
- Boys and girls golf
The Council did note however that basketball, ice hockey, cheerleading, wrestling, volleyball and football still remain “high risk” sports, and additional guidance will be provider from the New York State Public High School Athletic Association and New York Governor’s Office before returning to play.
