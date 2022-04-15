AKWESASNE (WWTI) — An annual seed and tree event will return to Akwesasne Earth Day weekend.
The Akwesasne Task Force on the Environment has confirmed it will host its annual Seed and Tree Giveaway on Saturday, April 23. This event will distribute a variety of vegetable seeds and trees to community members.
Below are lists of available trees and seeds.
Seeds
- Red Seed Potatoes
- White Seed Potatoes
- Green Beans
- True Cranberry Pole Bean
- Yellow Beans
- Kidney Beans
- Zucchinis
- Field Pumpkin
- Baby Pam Pumpkin
- Buttercup Squash
- Sweet Corn
- Traditional short-nose (stuffed nose) white corn
- Slicing Cucumbers
- Pickling Cucumbers
- Sweet Peas
- Snow Peas
- Onion sets
- Beets
- Rutabagas
- Radishes
- Carrots
- White Beans
- Haudenosaunee crooked neck squash
- Spaghetti squash
- Sunflower seeds.
Trees
- Sugar Maples
- Black Walnut
- Elderberry
The seed and tree giveaway will be held at the former Bingo Palace Parking lot under the canopy starting at 9 a.m. and until supplies last. No pre-orders will be taken.