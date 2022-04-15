AKWESASNE (WWTI) — An annual seed and tree event will return to Akwesasne Earth Day weekend.

The Akwesasne Task Force on the Environment has confirmed it will host its annual Seed and Tree Giveaway on Saturday, April 23. This event will distribute a variety of vegetable seeds and trees to community members.

Below are lists of available trees and seeds.

Seeds

Red Seed Potatoes

White Seed Potatoes

Green Beans

True Cranberry Pole Bean

Yellow Beans

Kidney Beans

Zucchinis

Field Pumpkin

Baby Pam Pumpkin

Buttercup Squash

Sweet Corn

Traditional short-nose (stuffed nose) white corn Slicing Cucumbers

Pickling Cucumbers

Sweet Peas

Snow Peas

Onion sets

Beets

Rutabagas

Radishes

Carrots

White Beans

Haudenosaunee crooked neck squash

Spaghetti squash

Sunflower seeds.

Trees

Sugar Maples

Black Walnut

Elderberry

The seed and tree giveaway will be held at the former Bingo Palace Parking lot under the canopy starting at 9 a.m. and until supplies last. No pre-orders will be taken.