CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) – The jazz band Segue will be the next Concert on the Green in Cape Vincent.

The band takes the stage on Saturday, August 12 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the Cape Vincent village green on Broadway St. or in the fire hall, also on Broadway St. in the case of rain.

Attendees are encouraged to Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy live music in downtown Cape Vincent.

Segue is a Watertown-based 5-piece group that plays jazz and other great music, comprised of brothers Steven Elliott on drums and Kevin Elliott with keys and vocals, Steve’s daughter Sarah Cole with keys and vocals, Steve’s son-in-law, Joe Foy on bass and vocals, and Bob Harvell with sax, reeds or flute.

Segue (WWTI/Tom Petronio)

The 2023 Concerts on the Green series concludes on August 19 with the 10th Mountain Division Band.

More information is available by phone at 315-654-2413 or on the Cape Vincent Arts Council’s website.