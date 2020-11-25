Select Watertown ash trees to be removed to protect against invasive Emerald Ash Borer

Ash Tree to be removed to prevent the spread of the Emerald Ash Borer, Thompson Park, Watertown, N.Y. (WWTI)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Select ash trees in the City of Watertown will be removed as part of tree maintenance efforts.

The City of Watertown has confirmed that winter tree maintenance efforts are scheduled to begin this week. This will include the removal of select ash trees.

According to the City, Department of Public Works Buildings and Ground staff will begin removal of specific City owned ash trees as a preventative measure to protect healthy trees from the invasive Emerald Ash Borer. These removal efforts will take place in various neighborhoods, parks and playgrounds.

The Emerald Ash Borer was originally found in the City of Watertown in October 2019, which started the City’s EAB Strategy and Management Plan. The plan includes the removal of specific ash trees and chemical treatment of specimen trees.

Additionally, once trees are removed the site will be inspected for the potential of replanting efforts.

These tree removal efforts are in additional to typical winter tree pruning and tree removal efforts such as the City’s annual Young Tree Pruning Program set to take place during the winter months.

