WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on Thursday, July 20 in a press release that he’s backing a $20 million Department of Defense grant to improve the Watertown water treatment plant.

Schumer is hoping the Defense Communities Infrastructure Pilot (DCIP) program can help modernize the city’s water infrastructure. This supplies water and sewer services to 65,000 people spanning Watertown, Fort Drum, Pamelia, LeRay, and Champion.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) put the City of Watertown under an administrative order for failing to comply Safe Drinking Water Act’s Stage II Disinfection Byproduct limits.

Despite multiple modifications and optimizations meant to reduce contaminant levels in the years since, the Watertown public water system has continued to exceed acceptable levels for certain contaminants, and the city needs additional support to upgrade its infrastructure to meet water safety standards. Senator Charles Schumer

New York’s senior senator urged the DOD to prioritize Watertown’s request to bring the city’s water infrastructure up to EPA standards. This was expressed in a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who was a former commander of the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum.

Watertown mayor Jeff Smith also expressed the importance of the relationship between the city and Fort Drum.

“This Water Quality Improvement Project is yet another example of the City’s commitment to providing clean and safe drinking water to the men and women of the 10th Mountain Division and their families, who live both on post and in our community. I would like to thank Senator Schumer for his unwavering support of this project, and his understanding of how critical it is to the readiness, strength and longevity of Fort Drum, as well as to the quality of life of soldiers and their families,” said Smith in the senator’s press release.

There are times that Fort Drum’s Wheeler-Sack Airfield draws water from the city’s supply due to wells near the airfield not being operational at times. Watertown draws its water supply from the Black River. The plant is responsible for more than 800,000 gallons of treated water per day on the base.

The EPA found the byproducts of total trihalomethanes, or TTHM, and haloacetic acids, or HAA5 in the water supply.

Former garrison commander James Zacchino Jr. said the project is needed to help provide clean drinking water to soldiers and their familites.