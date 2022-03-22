WASHINGTON, D.C (WWTI) — Opposition to the Blind Bay U.S. Customs and Border Protection Facility is now being discussed in Washington.

This is coming from U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer, D-NY, as he issued a letter in opposition to the facility on March 22. The facility is proposed to be constructed in the Blind Bay area at Fisher’s Landing located in the Town of Orleans.

In his letter, Senator Schumer emphasized how Blind Bay is a significant ecosystem on the St. Lawrence River and hosts over 50 species.

This habitat has been used in recovery efforts to restore fish populations impacted by habitat loss and invasive species,” Schumer said in his letter. “These critical fish and wildlife habitats that exist in the shallow undeveloped bay support shoreline protection, flood reduction, biodiversity and nature education to name just a few of their benefits.”

Additionally, Schumer also explained how Blind Bay is a residential area and said building a CBP Facility would “be a detriment to the natural beauty that the North Country offers.”

Senator Schumer’s voice joins nearly thousands in the North Country after local organization Save The River issued a letter in opposition in late February 2022.

The letter was addressed from Senator Schumer to U.S. Customs and Border Protection Environmental Branch Acting Chief John P. Petrilla.

The full letter can be read below: