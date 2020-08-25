Senate Democratic Climate Committee calls on Congress to achieve net-zero emissions by 2025

In this June 1, 2017 photo, a wind turbine, which is part of the Lost Creek Wind Farm, is silhouetted against the setting sun near King City, Mo. A new Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll shows Americans are at least somewhat confident that the world will step up in its fight against global warming. But there are limits to their optimism. People also say their own actions can make a difference. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — The Senate Democrats’ Climate Committee released a new report on August 25 detailing climate action nationwide.

The committee released a comprehensive report on the climate crisis titled “The Case for Climate Action: Building a Clean Economy for the American People.”

The report asks Congress to:

Reduce U.S. emissions to achieve global net-zero emissions by 2025

Increase federal spending on climate action to at least 2 percent of GDP annually and ensure that at least 40 percent of the benefits from these investments help communities of color and low-income, deindustrialized, and disadvantaged communities

Create a minimum of 10 million new jobs

Helping to lead the committee was New York Senator Chuck Schumer.

Additionally Special Committee on the Climate Crisis Chair Brian Schatz, and U.S. Senators Sheldon Whitehouse, Jeff Merkley, Michael Bennet, Tammy Baldwin, Martin Heinrich, Ed Markey, Tammy Duckworth, Catherine Cortez Masto, and Tina Smith worked to call on Congress to implement change.

“The climate crisis is not some distant threat. It is here now, and it will be catastrophic if we don’t strike back immediately,” said Senator Schumer. “Over the next few decades, climate change will affect every part of American life: our health, our economy, our national security, even our geography. Democrats are committed to working—decisively and aggressively—to avoid the steep human and economic costs of a worsening climate crisis, and to guide the transition to a low carbon economy.”

The Senate Democrats’ Special Committee on the Climate Crisis, which is affiliated with the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, was established in March 2019. Since then, the committee held 10 public hearings, convened 10 in-depth meetings with experts, and connected with a broad array of constituencies.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.