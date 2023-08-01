LYME, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Jefferson County solar farm fire is gaining national attention.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D) addressed the fire at a press conference on August 1. His full statement can be read below.

First I want to thank the first responders. They responded very quickly and prevented any loss of life or anything like that. Second, there is an investigation going on by the fire department and if there’s a need for a federal role in this, because some of these, sometimes these batteries are not totally, totally safe, many are, but some are not, we’ll check it out. Charles Schumer (D), U.S. Senate Majority Leader

The fire at the Convergent Solar Farm in the town of Lyme ignited on July 27. It continued for over three days until fire and emergency management crews from across the region contained the flames.

An investigation is now ongoing and is being led by local and state authorities. It’s currently in the preliminary stage and a timeline is unknown.