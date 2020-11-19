Senate passes National Purple Heart Honor Mission Commemorative Coin Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — A recent Act passed in the Senate will help to honor Purple Heart recipients.

Senator Charles Schumer and Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney have announced that the National Purple Heart Honor Mission Commemorative Coin Act has officially been passed in the United States Senate.

According to Senator Schumer, this legislation will require the Department of the Treasury to issue $5 gold coins, $1 silver coins and 50 cent clad coins in 2022 to help honor Purple Heart Recipients in the United States.

Proceeds From the sale of coins will contribute to the National Purple Heart Honor Mission’s Patriot Project program. Additionally funds will help create a new Mobile Tribue and Education Center.

The design of the individual coins will embody the mandate of the National Purple Heart Honor Mission and promote the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor. These messages include “collect, preserve, and share the stories of Purple Heart recipients from all branches of service and across generations to ensure that all recipients are represented.”

The official coin design will be selected by the Secretary of the Treasury.

“The Purple Heart is the symbol of the bravery and profound physical and emotional sacrifice our service members pay for our freedom. 238 years after the very first Purple Heart was issued by George Washington here in New York, the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor resides near the United States Military Academy and historic Hudson River, nestled in the neighboring New Windsor,” said Senator Schumer. “This legislation will create a fitting tribute to the men and women of our armed forces that have received Purple Hearts—for it was their perseverance and unceasing commitment that has made the United States the greatest country on earth.”

The National Purple Heart Honor Mission Commemorative Coin Act was introduced to the Senate by Senator Schumer, and will now go back to the House of Representatives for final confirmation before heading to the president.

