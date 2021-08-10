Senator Patty Ritchie: Gov. Cuomo ‘made right decision to step down’

FILE – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York’s Yankee Stadium, Monday, July 26, 2021. State lawmakers are telling Gov. Andrew Cuomo that their ongoing impeachment investigation is “nearing completion” and gave him a deadline of Aug. 13, to provide additional evidence. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Gov. Cuomo announced his resignation on Tuesday, one week after a report was released one week prior, detailing sexual harassment and misconduct involving 11 women.

Following Gov. Cuomo’s announcement, State Senator Patty Ritchie, R-NY, released a statement. Senator Ritchie said the Governor “made the right decision.”

Ritchie’s full statement can be read below:

It is well past time to close this unfortunate chapter in New York’s history. I am relieved that today, the Governor made the right decision to step down, which will allow us to regain focus on the tremendous challenges we face as a state. I look forward to working with Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul in her new role as Governor, as she is someone I have known and worked with for many years, dating back to when we both served as County Clerks. A fellow Upstate New Yorker, I have always appreciated Lt. Governor Hochul’s willingness to listen, visit my district and understand the issues we face. I wish Lt. Governor Hochul the best of luck in her new position and am hopeful we can work expeditiously to get New York back on track. New York State Senator Patty Ritchie

Ritchie previously called on the Governor to resign after the harassment and misconduct report was released. Governor Cuomo officially resigned from office on August 10, and his resignation will take effect in 14 days.