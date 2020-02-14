Senator Patty Ritchie secures funding for Evans Mills’ new snow plow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – State Senator Patty Ritchie announced she has secured $50,000 to help the Village of Evans Mills cover the cost of a new snow plow that will help make winter travel safer for those living in and traveling through the Village, which sits just outside the gates of Fort Drum.

With this new funding, the Village now has—for the first time ever—its own snowplow. In previous years, the Village paid the Town of LeRay for snow removal service, but as the winter of 2018-2019 approached, that agreement ended. The assistance from Senator Ritchie helped the Village purchase a 2009 Sterling plow, to ensure clean roadways for travelers.

“It’s no secret that our region gets hit hard by winter weather every year, which makes having reliable equipment to clear away snow and ice from our roads critically important,” said Senator Ritchie. “I’m pleased that thanks to this funding, people will be able to more safely travel through the Evans Mills area—something that is especially important given the Village’s proximity to Fort Drum.”

“This plow has been everything we hoped it would be and more,” said Village of Evans Mills Mayor Robert Boucher. “The Village sincerely thanks Senator Ritchie for her efforts to ensure it is able to keep our roads clean and safe for all.”

In addition to this plow, Senator Ritchie also recently announced that she has delivered $200,000 for the Town of Oswego to purchase a plow to help keeps its roadways clean.

