Senator Ritchie greets local Maple Producers in Albany

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Senator Pattie Ritchie recently visited with local maple producers in Albany, who were spreading the message of the importance of maple to our state’s agricultural economy.

Rob Bucci and Melissa Spence were in Albany representing Cornell Cooperative Extension Maple Producers.

They not only offered samples to lawmakers, legislative staff and visitors, but they also informed them of the growth of New York’s maple industry.

New York State is currently home to the largest resource of tappable maple trees in the country and more than 2,000 maple producers.

Maple Weekend is set for March 21-22 and 28-29, 2020.

