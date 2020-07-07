Senator Ritchie launches summer reading program

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Following a spring of online education, Senator Patty Ritchie is emphasizing the importance of at-home reading.

“Now more than ever, it’s important that students keep their skills sharp—one of the ways they can do that is by making reading part of their daily routine,” said Senator Ritchie.

To help, she is launching her annual summer reading program. This year’s theme being “Imagine Your Story.” Her program will celebrate fairy tales, folklore and mythology, all while encouraging students to share their own story.

Participants are encouraged to read a minimum of three books before September 1. Upon completion of the program, they will receive a certificate directly from Senator Ritchie.

Visit the New York State Senate Summer Reading Program to register today.

