ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local lawmaker is petitioning against a new burning ban in New York State.

On January 13, New York State Senator Patty Ritchie released a petition against a wood-burning ban proposed by lawmakers on New York’s Climate Action Council.

According to Senator Ritchie, this ban aims to reduce wood smoke through a potential ban on wood-burning stoves inside households.

“We all know how cold winter can get in Upstate New York, and many of us rely on wood-burning stoves for heat,” Senator Ritchie said in a press release. “While the Climate Action Council has denied looking at specific legislation to ban wood-burning this year, reducing wood consumption by targeting wood stoves has been discussed at their recent meetings.”

“New York families are already paying the highest energy costs in the nation, and taking away this affordable heating source could make living here even more unaffordable,” Senator Ritchie added.

Senator Ritchie said that she has recently received statements from constituents in recent weeks, who also oppose the potential ban on wood-burning stoves.