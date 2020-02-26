Senator Ritchie questions NYS Director of Emergency Management on Lake Ontario, St. Lawrence River flooding mitigation efforts

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Senator Pattie Ritchie questioned New York State Director of Emergency Management Dan O’Hara on Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River flood mitigation efforts during a public hearing yesterday.

The hearing was held to evaluate the effectiveness of past flooding emergency and mitigation efforts. Senator Ritchie focused her questions on making sure the state of New York does everything possible to minimize potential damages that could effect those on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River during another season of high waters.

“We know just how damaging these high waters are and the devastating impact they have had on businesses, homes and lives,” said Senator Patty Ritchie. “Whether it’s letting more water out of the system, building stronger infrastructure or staging sandbags and other barrier objects before the spring, it’s imperative that we plan ahead and do all we can to reduce the severity of any additional damage.”

Last week, Senator Ritchie joined with Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay and Assembly Member Mark Walczyk in sending a letter to the Governor, requesting that the state take all necessary steps now to prepare for possible flooding this spring.

