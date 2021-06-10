Senator Ritchie urges NYDOH to ease high school graduation COVID-19 restrictions

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local lawmaker has called on the State Department of Health to ease COVID-19 restrictions for high school graduations in New York State.

On June 10, New York State Senator Patty Ritchie sent a letter to NYSDOH Commissioner Howard Zucker, requesting that the department “safely loosen restrictions” in regards to COVID-19 restrictions.

In her letter, Ritchie stated stated she has heard concerns in recent weeks from parents asking “why guidelines are more restrictive for graduation ceremonies than for other public events, like sporting events.”

Ritchie went on to say that since April, “[New York State] has continued to make strides against the pandemic with declining cases of COVID-19 and increased rates of vaccinations. Despite these achievements, guidelines for high school commencement ceremonies have not been updated.”

Senator Ritchie closed out the letter by asking the State Department of Health to revisit guidelines and loosen restrictions.

Full text from the letter to Commissioner Zucker can be read below: