Senator Ritchie warns of tax season scammers

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Tax season has arrived and the deadline for filing is April 15, 2020.

The City of Watertown Police have reported a number of instances where members of the community have received suspicious phone calls from people who are portraying themselves as members of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) or the Social Security Administration (SSA). Other cases have had scammers portraying themselves as members of law enforcement.

Since October of 2013, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration has reported these phone scammers have cost victims over $72 million.

Senator Patty Ritchie and her team know there a is no shortage of people looking to take advantage of others during tax season, but, there are ways you can protect yourself.

If you receive a call—or an email—from someone saying they are a member of law enforcement, or a representative of the IRS or SSA requesting immediate payments by cash, gift cards, wire transfers or pre-paid debit cards, do NOT provide any personal information;

Calls, like those mentioned above, should be reported to local authorities, or to the Social Security Administration by visiting www.oig.ssa.gov

Do not believe caller ID. These days, technology makes it easy for scammers to fake a caller ID.

If you are filing your taxes online, be sure to use a password-protected Wi-Fi connection. You should also use long and complex passwords for any accounts you are using during the process of filing your taxes.

Never click on emailed links from someone claiming to be a tax service, or from someone saying they represent the IRS. These links can lead you to websites that might look official—but are not. From there, scammers will attempt to steal your banking information.Click here to find out how to keep you and your money safe this tax season.

Click here for tips from the Federal Trade Commission to help keep you and your money safe this tax season.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.