WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI)— United States Senator Charles E. Schumer, D-NY came to the North Country Family Health Center on Tuesday to announce a new bipartisan plan that would lower the costs for those struggling with diabetes.

Senator Schumer started off by highlighting the advanced medicines that exist today to help those who have been diagnosed with diabetes. He held up a bottle of insulin and a pump so that those in attendance could see them and explained the impact the medicine has on residents across the country.

“This little bottle is a life saver. It’s a life saver,” Senator Schumer said. “So many people here in the North Country, in Jefferson County, in the City of Watertown, and throughout New York and America depend on this bottle.”

Specifically in the North Country, over 45,000 people have diabetes. Senator Schumer broke down the estimated percentage of adults with diagnosed diabetes according to the CDC, by county in the North Country below:

County Percentage of adults (Age +20) are diagnosed with diabetes. Estimated number of adults (Age +20) with diabetes Jefferson 10.1% 8,191 Lewis 10.0% 2,435 St. Lawrence 9.9% 9,448 Oswego 10.4% 9,198 Clinton 10.3% 7,441 Essex 8.3% 3,310 Franklin 11.3% 5,035 Hamilton 8.1% 447

Senator Schumer stated that each month residents with the disease are expected to pay hundreds of dollars for insulin and pumps. He said that costs can range from $300 to $600 and sometimes can reach as high as $1,000 per month and because of the high cost, one and four people with diabetes can’t afford insulin.

“What good is having these life-saving medications if people can’t afford them?” Senator Schumer said.

If passed, the bipartisan plan would bring the cost for each insulin prescription to $35 per month to receive at least one insulin of each type and dosage form. It would also encourage insulin manufacturers to reduce their list prices by ensuring that insurance plans and prescription drug middlemen cannot collect rebates, making such insulins eligible for cost-sharing protections, and supporting patient access to such insulins by ensuring coverage and that insurers are not able to limit access to these life-saving drugs.

Senator Schumer said that the plan would specifically have a positive impact on people from North Country communities.

“This is a key area where people are middle class, hardworking, and could afford the old price and now can’t afford the new price as it’s gone up.,” Senator Schumer said.

The Chief Medical Officer at North Country Family Health Center Jana Shaw explained the difference the lowered costs would have on the families they serve.

“This would be a really important step because they will not have to make the choices between paying rent or buying groceries or buying the medication for themselves or their children,” Shaw said.

North Country residents who have been diagnosed with diabetes were present to hear Senator Schumer’s announcement. Shaw said it was uplifting to hear about the efforts being made to lower insulin costs for local residents who struggle with diabetes.

“It boosts morale, boosts excitement, and hope that this legislation will pass, and we are certainly proud to have him here,” Shaw said.

Senator Schumer says he hopes to bring the plan to the Senate floor for a vote in July.