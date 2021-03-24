Senator Schumer meets with incoming Commanding General of 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer met with Brigadier General Beagle, the incoming Commanding General of the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum.

According to Schumer, during their meeting, the two discussed the partnership between Fort Drum and the North Country. Senator Schumer stated that he offered assistance to Brigadier General Beagle as he moves into his new role.

Senator Schumer has previously supported projects and assets for the Fort Drum community. This includes the new UAV hanger, railhead modernization and the Watertown YMCA community center.

Below are photos from the visit:







Brigadier General Beagle met with Senator Schumer at his office in the United States Capital on March 24, 2021.