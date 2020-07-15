Senator Schumer pushes to inject funding into North Country schools upon reopening

WATERTOWN, N.Y (WWTI) — Senator Charles Schumer spoke outside Watertown High School on July 15 and discussed the necessary steps for schools in the North Country to reopen.

While discussing the importance of additional school funding, Senator Schumer unveiled his new legislative push, the “Corona-4” package, which includes $175 billion in assistance for K-12 education. This push is a federal package, but a significant amount would be directed to New York State.

His plan would also include:

$50 million for a child care fund

$1.5 billion to child abuse prevention

$175 billion for K-12 schools

$132 billion for higher education

$33 billion for a Governor’s fund

He stated that his new push would give school districts like Watertown up to $25 million to cover costs to ensure proper health care.

Standing alongside Watertown City School District officials, Schumer emphasized the costs of fully reopening schools.

“Local schools, like those across the North Country, have some state and federal guidelines to reopen safely amid COVID-19 but not enough federal funds to afford them,” says Senator Schumer.

According to Schumer, PPE, barriers, cleaning supplies, and protective gear for students and teachers could quickly drain local resources, and further burden the education system in New York.

“We,ve got to get this done,” he stated outside Watertown High School. “It’s expensive, but what is more important than the health and safety of our children.”

The new plan was crafted in partnership with U.S. Senator Patty Murray and the Coronavirus Child Care and Education Act (CCCERA).